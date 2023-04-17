South Elgin man accused of stabbing his mother to death

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A South Elgin man is being held on a $2 million bond on first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of his mother on Sunday, officials announced in a news release.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged that Michal Wybraniec, 30, of the 200 block of Thornwood Way, South Elgin, stabbed his mother, Beata Wybraniec, 53, multiple times, the release stated.

The incident began inside the South Elgin residence they shared. Beata Wybraniec attempted to flee from the defendant but he caught her outside and resumed stabbing her, the release stated.

Wybraniec appeared today in Kane County bond court where Circuit Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo set his bond at $2 million, with 10% or $200,000 to apply for bail.

Wybraniec is to appear in court again on April 26.

Wybraniec was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class X felony punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted.

South Elgin police and Kane County Major Crimes Task Force conducted the investigation with assistance from Elgin police.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Campton Hills police, South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management assisted at the scene.