Aurora mayor announces $10M upgrade to Aurora airport in Sugar Grove

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has a history of using his annual State of the City speech to announce new businesses and new initiatives, and Tuesday night’s shindig at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove was no exception.

With the slogan “Aurora Ascends” outlined in lights and two vintage military planes flanking the stage, Irvin announced a $10 million “Take Off Aurora” renovation of the airport. He said it will include expanding Revv Aviation’s facilities and city facilities and obtaining a customs-inspection service so the airport can handle international flights.

“Come fly with us! Come fly with us! Come fly with us!” Irvin shouted as he wrapped up his speech.

The event was held in a hangar of Revv Aviation. which provides aviation services at the airport. Revv, formerly Carver Aero, bought LumanAir Aviation Services in 2021. LumanAir had provided aviation services for Aurora since 1960, first at Aurora Airways Airport off Lake Lake Street, then at Aurora Municipal Airport when it moved to Sugar Grove in the 1960s

“Airports are economic engines for cities. We are very excited to be able to participate in this endeavor,” said Peter Limberger, co-founder of CL Enterprises, the holding company of Revv.

The airport is on Route 30, just west of Route 47. The city has had an airport since 1928.

As usual, the speech was a high-energy event, complete with a sports-style introduction of aldermen and other officials. Third-grade students from St. Rita Catholic School sang a new song commissioned for the event, “Aurora Lived a Dream.” There also was a salute to Women’s History Month, honoring women working for the city. Irvin also announced the Fourth of July parade will return to downtown this year.

The mayor touted projects completed in the past year, including redevelopments of the historic Terminal Building and the decades-vacant Hobbs Building.

Other projects, including new downtown restaurants and apartment buildings, are in the works, he said. The Aurora Housing Authority will build a new place for senior citizens, Fourteen-Forty-Nine Senior Estates, on the west side of the city. Del Webb also plans to build a new senior community in the 9th Ward, Irvin said.

“We can choose development and victory over despondency and vacancy,” Irvin said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230308/come-fly-with-us-irvin-announces-10-million-aurora-airport-upgrade-in-state-of-the-city-address