Trick-or-treat hours, Halloween activities in Kane County communities

Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31, and little (and sometimes not-so-little) witches, fairies and superheroes will be canvassing local communities seeking candy and other goodies.

Each municipality sets its own trick-or-treating hours.

Aurora

4 to 7 p.m.

Batavia

3 to 7 p.m.

Campton Hills

3 to 7 p.m.

Elburn

4 to 8 p.m.

Geneva

3 to 7 p.m.

Maple Park

4:30 to 7 p.m.

North Aurora

3 to 7 p.m.

South Elgin

4 to 7 p.m.

St. Charles

4 to 7 p.m.

Sugar Grove

4 to 7 p.m.

Other local Halloween happenings

BatFest – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Peg Bond Center in downtown Batavia. BatFest is a family-friendly event featuring downtown trick-or-treating, pumpkin bowl, a parade and more. Batavia United Way will host the 9th annual BatFest 5K/10K Bat Race on Oct. 29. The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m., and will begin and end at River and State streets in downtown Batavia.

Geneva Park District Halloween Hay Day – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Stephen D. Persinger Center, 3507 Keslinger Road, Geneva. Events include a costume contest, Halloween egg hunt, bounce houses, a mad scientist and more.

A Nightmare at West Main – 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in West Main Community Park in Batavia. Monsters, ghouls, ghosts and other scary creatures line a haunted trail that meanders throughout the park.

Downtown Geneva trick-or-treating – 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in downtown Geneva. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to visit Geneva businesses to score some candy. Participating businesses will display a sign.

Chicago Premium Outlets Trick-or-Treating – 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora. Participating stores will be handing out candy and other goodies to children.