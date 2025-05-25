Rosary’s Katie Kostro keeps it simple, soars to IHSA Class 2A state high jump title

Rosary’s Katie Kostro competes in high jump during the IHSA Class 2A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

CHARLESTON – Rosary junior Katie Kostro kept it simple on Saturday.

After qualifying for state last season in the high jump, Kostro was aiming to move up a few spots on the Class 2A podium.

“I’ve been working really hard during the season and grown physically and mentally,” Kostro said. “I had a big improvement from last season. I just learned to have fun and not put too much pressure on myself and do the best I can.”

She managed to hit her mark – the top of the blue podium.

Kostro was among the top performers at O’Brien Stadium, collecting a first-place medal in the 2A high jump with a top leap of 1.70 meters (5 feet, 7 inches). In her lone event on Saturday, Kostro made the best out of her time with a historic jump.

“I’m really happy with how I jumped,” Kostro said. “I think I really focused on my speed and acceleration and made sure to take a deep breath before I went and really believed in myself.”

IHSA Girls State Track & Field St. Charles North’s Alanna Gupta competes in the 4x800 relay during the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

In the 2A 800-meter run, St. Francis junior Margaret Andrzejewski nearly pulled out a stunner, placing third in a time of 2 minutes, 13.05 seconds. St. Francis sophomore Erin Hinsdale, who finished second in the event last season, took fourth with a clocking of 2:13.91. Aurora Central Catholic junior Cecilia Hilby notched sixth (2:15).

“I felt good and didn’t really have a plan going into it and just went out there and seeing how I felt and trying to do the best I could,” Andrzejewski said. “I’ve never run an individual event at state before, but it felt great.”

Hinsdale said she was happy with her race, but she’s motivated for next season’s state meet.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, which is hard to get back into but the fitness I’ve maintained from cross country helped me get through it,” Hinsdale said. “Obviously, I got second last year, but the field is getting faster and faster. It’s a lot of competition and a good opportunity to get a good time. Next year I’m going to try and come back stronger and am looking at it as an opportunity to get a few personal records.”

St. Francis couldn’t capture a second consecutive 4x800 relay state championship, ending in 12th place on Saturday. Andrzejewski took 10th in the 1,600 in a time of 5:08.

Also, St. Francis sophomore Elena Mamminga claimed sixth in the 3,200 (10:46). Aurora Central Catholic sophomore Molly Russelburg had an inspiring showing in the 2A pole vault to record a fifth-time medal (3.30). IMSA sophomore Charlotte Okulaja placed third in the 2A long jump (5.45).

In Class 3A, St. Charles North’s 4x800 relay earned seventh place in a time of 9:16.28. Batavia’s Avery Hacker placed eighth in the 3,200 (10:43.96).

St. Charles East’s 4x400 relay collected a ninth-place medal (3:55). Burlington Central’s LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan netted a sixth-place medal in the triple jump (11.64).