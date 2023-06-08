Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Jack Watson, Batavia, baseball, senior

Name: Jack Watson
Sport: Baseball
Why he was selected: Watson threw a two-hit, seven-strikeout shutout in Batavia’s 5-0 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South in a Class 4A sectional semifinal May 31. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Watson to discuss his career and more.
Bartelson: What will go down as your favorite Batavia baseball memory and why?
Watson: Beating Geneva in that first playoff game [the regional semifinal]. [It] is awesome to beat a rival in the first round and go the distance for my town.
Bartelson: Being a part of the varsity program for three years, what did it teach you the most?
Watson: Varsity baseball the past three years has taught me to be a better person on and off the field and how to compete for your team and not for yourself.
Bartelson: What would you tell 10-year-old Jack if you had the chance now about baseball/life?
Watson: I would tell my 10-year-old self to trust the process. Everything takes time, whether you like it or not, and you have to believe you will get to where you want to be. It just takes time.
Bartelson: Do you have a favorite sports movie? Which one and why?
Watson: ”Bull Durham’ is my favorite because I see myself as Nuke LaLoosh in some aspects of the game. Also my coaches always told me I was like him.