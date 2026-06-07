Unwind Wednesday to return June 10 to St. Charles

The second season of Unwind Wednesday returns to downtown St. Charles this summer on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from June through August from 6– 8:30 p.m. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance. )

The St. Charles Business Alliance will hold its second annual Unwind Wednesday for residents to enjoy alcoholic beverages and live music.

The event will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of month from June 10 through Aug. 26 in the First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles.

The event will feature live music. Attendees ages 21 and older must buy alcoholic beverages from Gia Mia, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, La Za’Za’ Trattoria, La Mesa Modern Mexican and McNally’s Irish Pub. Participants also must buy wristbands and present a valid ID.

The 2026 Unwind Wednesday performances include:

June 10: She’s Wearing Plaid

She’s Wearing Plaid June 24: Tim Gleason and Carly Logan

Tim Gleason and Carly Logan July 8: 13 Days

13 Days July 22: Gregory Hyde Duo

Gregory Hyde Duo Aug. 12: Big Al Wetzel Trio

Big Al Wetzel Trio Aug. 26: Grant Milliren and Chandler Claps

“Following the success of the Unwind Wednesday’s last season, we’re excited to double the number of dates this summer,” St. Charles Business Alliance executive director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release. “Expanding the series gives patrons even more opportunities to enjoy the 1st Street Plaza, downtown St. Charles, and the wonderful nearby local businesses.”

Attendees and beverages will need to remain within the plaza. Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Underage drinking will be enforced by onsite security.

For information, visit stcalliance.org/unwindwednesday or call 630-443-3967.