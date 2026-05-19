St. Charles police look to keep social worker program going strong; 588 residents served over 1 year

FILE - St. Charles Police Chief Dan Likens said the partnership between the police and the Association for Individual Department to provide a social worker has been a "great relationship." (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Last year, 588 residents received social services from the St. Charles Police Department’s in-house social worker. The work is made possible through a partnership between the police and the Association for Individual Development, or AID.

Police Chief Dan Likens said he’s excited to continue the partnership, this time with a little extra funding so the social worker does not have to pay for things out-of-pocket. Under the partnership, the full-time social worker is in-house day-to-day to meet the needs of the police department.

“The police department has had a longstanding relationship with AID. It’s a great relationship and we seek to continue it,” Likens said during a city meeting.

Likens requested the city approve a $85,000, one-year contract to continue the partnership. Under the agreement, the police provide an office space for the social worker. Last year, the program was approved for $80,000.

To help fund the costs, the police are requesting a grant from the city’s Mental Health 708 Board. Last year, the police requested an $80,000 grant and received $73,714 from the board. The current amount is pending.

“With a full-time social worker available, this will continue to develop strong relationships within the community and enhance rapport with officers and staff alike to enhance overall operational effectiveness,” Likens said in city documents.

Likens said the police team up with AID with the Victims Services Program. AID also provides a variety of counseling services. The agreement also includes 24/7 on-call services provided by AID and the availability for other city departments to use the social services for residents in need.

With final City Council approval, the one-year agreement is effective from May 1 through April 30, 2027.