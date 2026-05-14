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Kane County Chronicle

Golf cart races and pure joy: Kane County reader honors an Everyday Hero

Shaw Local will publish “Thank You, Everyday Heroes” across our publications on May 14.

Shaw Local will publish “Thank You, Everyday Heroes” across our publications on May 14. (Shaw Local News Network logo)

By John Sahly

She organizes golf cart races with her seniors, came out of retirement just to keep caring, and lights up every room she enters. Meet Paula Marks — Kane County’s 2026 reader-nominated Everyday Hero.

Paula Marks

Nominated by: Kelly Hutchison

Paula is a part-time caregiver for seniors in St. Charles and Elgin. Her huge smile and beautiful laugh energize everyone she meets. Paula told me how she organized golf cart “races” with one of her seniors and her neighbors — so much fun. Paula enjoys caregiving so much she came out of retirement to be part-time office manager for Home Instead of St. Charles. Paula is uplifting, kind, and joyous. She is a hero of kindness to everyone around her every day.

Thank You Everyday HeroesKane County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.