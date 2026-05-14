Golf cart races and pure joy: Kane County reader honors an Everyday Hero

She organizes golf cart races with her seniors, came out of retirement just to keep caring, and lights up every room she enters. Meet Paula Marks — Kane County’s 2026 reader-nominated Everyday Hero.

Paula Marks

Nominated by: Kelly Hutchison

Paula is a part-time caregiver for seniors in St. Charles and Elgin. Her huge smile and beautiful laugh energize everyone she meets. Paula told me how she organized golf cart “races” with one of her seniors and her neighbors — so much fun. Paula enjoys caregiving so much she came out of retirement to be part-time office manager for Home Instead of St. Charles. Paula is uplifting, kind, and joyous. She is a hero of kindness to everyone around her every day.