‘Expect delays’: 7-week project to slow traffic west of St. Charles in Kane County

Traffic is expected to be backed up starting the week next week in Kane County as workers install fiber-optic cables along several roadways west of St. Charles. The construction is expected to last for almost two months.

The work begins a little west of the Fox River, extending into Plato Township, north of Campton Hills. Flaggers will be slowing down vehicles along Randall, Burlington and Silver Glen roads, according to a release by the Kane County Division of Transportation.

A 7-week road work project is expected to slow traffic in Kane County starting April 6, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

The roadways will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing vehicles through the work zone. Workers will be on site between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of May, according to the release. Bad weather might slow down the construction.

“Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the work areas, consider alternate routes and expect additional commute time,” the division staff said in the release. “Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, watch for construction workers and vehicles entering and leaving the site and obey flaggers and traffic control devices.”

The work requires the use of large, heavy equipment operating along the roadway shoulder and ditches. Once finished, utility hand-holes and fiber optic conduits will be installed along the roadways.