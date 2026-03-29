City considers $30K grant to redevelop vacant historic former dairy plant in St. Charles

A $30,000 grant by the city of St. Charles is intended to help spur redevelopment of the former Chamber of Commerce building, 216 Riverside Ave., also once home to Riverview Dairy processing plant, in the downtown retail district. (Photo provided by City of St. Charles)

To spur redevelopment of a vacant historic building that formerly housed the Chamber of Commerce and a dairy plant, the city of St. Charles is considering a $30,000 grant for developers to invite retail and offices to the space.

The building, at 216 Riverside Ave., has been vacant for more than a year.

Once Riverview Dairy, the building within the city’s downtown retail district is currently undergoing work by developers STC 216 LLC.

“The property is undergoing construction right now; once it’s complete, it will be retail and office space,” Derek Conley, the city’s director of economic development, said.

The developer is requesting a Business Improvement Grant to help fund electric infrastructure upgrades and to install a fire sprinkler system, according to city documents.

Conley said the developer is eligible for a standard $15,000 grant and an additional $150,000 for meeting retail redevelopment criteria.

The developers estimate the costs will run around $129,134.

“I’d just like to compliment Frontier Property Development on the redesign and redevelopment of that property. It looks wonderful.” Alderperson Bryan Wirball said during the March 16 committee of the whole meeting.

The full grant is subject to full City Council approval.