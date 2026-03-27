St. Charles eyes to improve roadway off of Geneva Road near Fox River

(file photo) The city of St. Charles is looking to improve the Keller Place roadway as more homes are built in the area. Pictured, the St. Charles Municipal Building. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

To improve a public street that is currently in “poor condition”, the city of St. Charles is investing $130,000 in roadwork.

St. Charles is looking to improve Keller Place roadway off of Galena Road near the Fox River. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

Developer Geneva Heights LLC is seeking city approval to further expand buildable lots at 885 Geneva Road. As more traffic is expected in the area, the city is looking to improve the Keller Place roadway.

Keller Place is right off of Geneva Road, which runs along the Fox River.

“The street was not originally constructed to city standards and historically was not heavily used,” according to city documents.

However, the city said property on both sides of the roadway have been the site of redevelopment proposals over recent years. The improvements will help the roadway “meet standards appropriate for its anticipated use,” according to the city.

Geneva Heights LLC has agreed to construct the improvements to Keller Place with the city later reimbursing the $130,00 in costs. The agreement is still subject to full City Council approval.

Geneva Heights LLC is also rehabilitating the historic Barry House next to the Baker Memorial Methodist Church.