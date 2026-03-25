Free yard waste pickup in St. Charles, brush and compost pickups coming soon

As we head into the spring landscaping season, the city of St. Charles is offering free bagged yard waste collection for its residents.

Free pickup is for the weeks of March 23, March 30, April 6 and April 13. The city’s refuse contractor, Lakeshore Recycling Systems Inc., is picking up yard waste in bags or rented toter bins on normal refuse collection days. No sticker is required for pickup.

Twigs, trimmings, leaves and other yard debris must be put in either a paper yard waste bag or a toter bin rented from the company. The bagged waste must be placed out on the curb for pick up.

Free pickup ends April 20. After that, a standard yard waste collection sticker is needed by residents. The city charges households $62 a year for 11 collections, including three leaf collections and eight brush collections.

Brush pickup also begins on April 20. For residents on the east side of town, brush pick up is every third week of the month from April through November. For residents on the west side, it’s every fourth week of the month during the same timeframe.

The city asks residents not to pile brush or branches on piles higher than four feet. Anything over 12 inches in diameter by 12 feet long will have to be cut into shorter pieces before the company can pick it up.

You can learn more about brush, leaves, and yard waste pick up by visiting, stcharlesil.gov/.

Residents can also compost food scraps and other organic materials along with their regular year waste for collection, according to a city release.

“Simply add the extra organic material to yard waste bags or carts and they will be picked up on regularly scheduled refuse collection days through November,” the city said.

Accepted items include fruits and vegetables, dairy and eggs, coffee grounds and filters, paper products, bread and grain foods. No liquids are allowed.

Also not allowed is meat, bones, fats and grease, diapers and pet waste. Plastic, styrofoam, glass and metal are also prohibited.

You can learn more about composting pick up by visiting, stcharlesil.gov/.

For questions on yard waste, brush collection or composting, contact the company at 773-685-8811 or stcharles@lrsrecycles.com.