Aurora man charged with 72 counts of illegal gun sales, making machine-gun conversion devices

An Aurora man has been charged by the Illinois Attorney General with 72 counts related to alleged gunrunning in Kane and DuPage counties, including unlawful sale and delivery; he was also charged with possessing machine-gun conversion devices and other unlawful weapons.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office released a lengthy list of charges against Daniel Curry, 42, who now faces several years in prison if convicted of the charges, according to a release by the Attorney General’s Office.

The case was referred to Raul’s office by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, following an investigation by the ATF, the Aurora Police Department and the Naperville Police Department.

Raoul’s office alleges that Curry took part in the illegal sale of eight firearms in Kane and DuPage counties between September 2025 and January 2026. Authorities said an investigation uncovered evidence that Curry used a 3-D printing device to make machine-gun conversion devices, which are illegal under Illinois law.

Curry was found to be in possession of six machine-gun conversion devices, silencers and many unserialized firearms and receivers, according to the release.

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said the charges highlight the dangers that illegally manufactured firearms, machine-gun conversion devices and unregulated weapons pose to the community.

“The misuse of emerging technology to produce or alter these types of devices outside of legal safeguards and oversight presents a clear danger to our community,” Thomas said in the release. “I’m proud of the work of our police investigators and grateful for the strong collaboration with the ATF, the Naperville Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Kane and DuPage County state’s attorneys.”

Thomas said the department will continue working with local, state and federal partners to “address illegal firearm activity and protect our neighborhoods.”

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said illegal gun trafficking will “not be tolerated in Illinois.”

“Illegally obtained firearms fuel shootings, endanger families and destabilize entire neighborhoods by placing deadly weapons in the hand of those who shouldn’t have access to them,” Mosser said in the release. “I commend the ATF for its diligent investigation and appreciate the Attorney General’s Office for its commitment to aggressively prosecuting those who drive gun violence in our communities.”

Raoul is prosecuting the case along with DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Robert Berlin’s office.

Curry is currently being held in jail, authorities said. His next court date is scheduled for April 30.