Bolingbrook man found guilty of drug-induced murder of Aurora man

A Kane County jury has found a Bolingbrook man guilty of the 2022 drug-induced murder of an Aurora man.

Eric L. Jones, 54, faces a sentence of between six to 30 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on April 2.

Jones remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.

In November 2022, the victim – Niko Ramirez, 27, of Aurora – communicated with Jones to arrange to purchase drugs from him, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

About 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022, Jones delivered 10 fentanyl pills to Ramirez, who ingested one of the pills later that evening at his residence, according to the release. A roommate found Ramirez dead the next morning and called 911, according to the release.

An autopsy determined Ramirez died from fentanyl intoxication.

Jones was arrested in Elgin on Nov. 4, 2024 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force following a lengthy investigation by the Aurora Police Department, the release said.

“Mr. Ramirez’s unfortunate death underscores the dangerousness of individuals who exploit the addiction of others to deliver drugs for their own financial gain,” Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Matekaitis said in the release. "Drug dealers remain a constant threat to the safety our community."