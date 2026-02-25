New mobile emergency shelter will help Kane County responders provide on-site medical aid

The Kane County Emergency Management and the Kane County Health Department are teaming up to debut their new Zumro Shelter System and support trailer for on-site emergency aid. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Health Department)

A new, state-of-the-art shelter system is helping Kane County authorities be better prepared during emergency, rescue and response efforts.

The Kane County Emergency Management and the Kane County Health Department are teaming up to debut their new Zumro Shelter System and support trailer.

The shelter, which holds several patient beds, serves like a local MASH tent, enabling personnel to provide the urgent care needed on site in cases of an emergency.

Field response volunteers are trained and equipped to deploy the shelter during a variety of urgent incidents.

“The ability to establish alternative care sites, support medical surge, operate points of distribution, and respond to other critical incidents is essential,” the health department said in a post. “This new system expands our county’s capacity and reflects our ongoing commitment to innovative, coordinated preparedness efforts that protect the health and safety of our community.”

The field response volunteers can use the shelter for both local and regional incidents.

The shelter system was funded through U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant funds, according to the health department.

Response officials recently conducted training exercises “to ensure rapid and effective deployment when needed.”

The emergency management team said the shelter better prepares their team to provide aid when time matters most.

Such partnerships are “are vital to our disaster response mission and practicing like this provides confidence in our ability to deliver when it counts,” the emergency management team said in a post.

The shelter system is also being used to support planned community events.

Officials will be on site with the shelter during the Special Olympics Polar Plunge at Ferson Creek in St. Charles on March 8.