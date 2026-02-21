Warby Parker glasses retailer to open new store in Geneva Commons

Glasses and accessories retailer Warby Paker opens a new location at Geneva Commons. (Photo provided by Warby Parker)

Glasses retailer Warby Parker is opening its 15th Illinois store in the Geneva Commons, 414 Commons Drive, on Saturday, officials announced in a news release.

The retailer opened its first store in 2013 and now has more than 300 stores, according to the release.

Warby Parker’s other locations include Chicago, Naperville, Willowbrook, Deer Park, Deerfield, Naperville and Schaumburg.

The Geneva Commons opening is a reflection of Warby Parker’s continued efforts to meet customers where they are, expanding access to affordable vision services and eyewear, according to the release.

According to its website, the company keeps costs down by designing and producing its own eyewear, effectively selling glasses at a wholesale price.

It is also a carbon-neutral eyewear brand that works with Vertié to ensure fair working conditions in its factories, also according to its website.

The company gives eye exams in addition to selling eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts and accessories.

More information is available online at stores.warbyparker.com.