Village of Montgomery names Employee Awards Program recipients

(from left) Meghan Ostreko assistant village administrator, Erica Lopez, police social worker, Ismael Diaz, police commander, Matt Brolley, village president, Clara Martinez, customer service specialist, Jeff Zoephel, village administrator, at the Montgomery Village Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, The village announced the honorees of its first Employee Awards Program. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery recently named the recipients of its inaugural Employee Awards Program.

The awards program is a peer-nominated initiative designed to recognize employees whose work reflects the village’s core values and strategic priorities. The program features three awards including the Innovation Award, Core Values Champion Award, and Impact Award. The awards align with the village’s equality and inclusion, professionalism, community engagement, cooperation and collaboration, integrity and customer service commitment.

“The nominations we received reflect the dedication, talent, and heart of our staff,” village of Montgomery administrator Jeff Zoephel said in a news release. “Reviewing these submissions was truly a privilege. While we are celebrating three outstanding winners, every nominee should be proud of the respect and appreciation they have earned from their colleagues.”

The Impact Award was presented to police commander Ismael Diaz for his positive influence on the Montgomery Police Department and community. Diaz created internship and educational opportunities for students to receive real-world experience in the police department’s divisions.

Social worker Erica Lopez was awarded the Innovation Award for building and expanding the village’s police social work program. She developed initiatives to support residents, employees, and community partners including Montgomery Providing Outreach Wellness, Empowerment, and Resilience for over two years.

The Core Values Champion Award was given to customer services specialist Clara Martinez. Martinez was nominated by colleagues across multiple departments. She will demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and inclusion. Martinez also is fluent in English and Spanish and plays a role serving business owners and residents.

“This program reinforces the culture we are building – one where employees support one another, live our values, and take pride in serving Montgomery,” Zoephel also said in the news release. “We are excited to continue this tradition of recognition in the years ahead.”

The recipients were recognizes during a recent Village Board meeting.

For information, visit montgomeryil.org.