Alderperson calls for roadway safety after another bad crash near St. Charles East High School

(file photo) A St. Charles alderperson said residents continually implore her to improve safety along Dunham Road near St. Charles East High School that frequently has speeding vehicles and traffic crashes. (Sandy Bressner)

Following a multiple-vehicle crash near St. Charles East High School, an alderperson is imploring the city to improve the safety of the roadway for students.

Alderperson Jayme Muenz said she wants the city to explore options, from an engineering, crossing and traffic standpoint, to make the stretch along Dunham Road safer.

“I’ve been on the Council for three years, and there isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t contact me about safety on the street for kids trying to get to the school,” Muenz said during a Committee of the Whole meeting Feb. 2. “With more and more collisions happening there, I’m not really sure what to tell people at this point.”

Muenz said drivers exceed the 35 mph speed limit, making walking or riding a bicycle to school a dangerous task. She said the issue is compounded by the volume of traffic coming and going from the high school.

“It’s getting to a point where people are nervous about getting their kids to and from school, no matter how they’re getting there,” Muenz said.

Police Chief Dan Likens said the department engaged in targeted enforcement in the area last month. He said a multiple-vehicle crash on Feb. 1 was caused by a drunk driver in the middle of the day. He said the drunk driver was arrested.

“It was actually probably the highest [police] enforcement month in recent past here in St. Charles,” Likens said during the meeting. “Enforcement is occurring in targeted areas as we get those complaints. We will continue to monitor, but we have been doing extra patrols out there.”

St. Charles East High School has an enrollment of slightly less than 2,000 students. The school is located at 1020 Dunham Road.