Sycamore employee accused of giving laxatives to 3 toddlers at St. Charles daycare

A daycare teacher is facing charges after St. Charles police said she gave chewable laxatives to three children in her care, each 2 years old or younger.

Yizel J. Juarez, 23, of Sycamore, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the life or health of a child and another three misdemeanor counts of attempted aggravated battery involving bodily harm to a child under age 13.

The police have not released the name of the daycare facility. Police said officers responded at about 9:43 a.m. Feb. 3 to the 2400 block of West Main Street in St. Charles.

Police said multiple parents reported that their children had “been given a chewable laxative by one of their daycare teachers,” according to a release by the police.

Juarez turned herself into the police, according to the police.

The police are encouraging any residents with information regarding the allegations to contact the department at 630-377-4435.