Aurora man sentenced to 90 years for murder, attempted murder

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for the first-degree murder of one man and the attempted first-degree murder of another man, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Circuit Judge John Barsanti sentenced Samuel Garcia, 27, on Jan. 7. A jury convicted Garcia Oct. 31.

At trial, prosecutors proved that Garcia personally discharged the murder weapon, resulting in a mandatory add-on of 25 years to life for each count, according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson and Amanda Busljeta told the court that on the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2022, Garcia exited a white sedan on the 300 block of Center Avenue in Aurora and, brandishing a silver revolver, confronted two men who had earlier come to the aid of a juvenile who Garcia was harassing, according to the release.

Garcia yelled gang slogans and fired the revolver, shooting one man in his face and left arm, authorities said.

The second man, Ferrer Velasquez, attempted to flee but stumbled and fell. Garcia stood over Velasquez, shot him twice in the head, returned to the sedan and fled eastbound, according to the release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital and recovered from his injuries.

Aurora police tracked down the vehicle and connected it to Garcia, identifying the driver as Alonzo Sanchez, according to the release.

Both Sanchez and Garcia were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, authorities said.

Garcia was sentenced to 55 years for first-degree murder, of which 100% must be served, and 35 years for attempt murder, of which a minimum of 85% must be served.

Garcia will receives credit for 1,198 days he already served in the Kane County jail, according to the release.

“This sentence holds accountable not only the defendant but also sends a clear message that gang violence will not be tolerated in Kane County,” Anderson said in the release. “I want to recognize and thank the Aurora Police Department for their outstanding investigative work and gang intelligence, which brought swift justice to the victims.”

Anderson also credited citizens of Aurora for their courage in coming forward and making the conviction possible.

“It was mine and ASA Amanda Busljeta’s honor to prosecute this case on behalf of the office and to seek justice for the community,” Anderson said in the release. “This sentence underscores our shared commitment to community safety and stopping senseless gang violence.”

Sanchez, who pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to first-degree murder in connection with driving the getaway car, was sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.