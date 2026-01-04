Kane Forest Preserve to host Polar-Palooza event at Creek Bend Nature Center

The Kane County Forest Preserve District is hosting Polar-Palooza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. (Photo provided by Kane County Forest Preserve )

The Kane County Forest Preserve District is hosting a free event, Polar-Palooza, from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles.

The nature-inspired indoor and outdoor activities include crafts, games and learning stations such as Match that Track, Who Built This Nest? Invasive Knock-Out and Habitat Bean Bag Toss.

Outdoor stations include Animal Olympics, Migration Headache, Make a Bird Feeder, Winter Scavenger Hunt, and Winter Critters Letterbox.

Anderson Humane will also sponsor a game and bring an animal ambassador, the release stated.

Indoor stations also include crafts and complimentary refreshments such as hot cocoa and cookies.

Participants who complete activities can earn complimentary tickets to redeem for small family-friendly items. These include candy, activity books, puzzles, trinkets, toys, bouncy balls, color-changing pencils, reusable cups, fidget toys and Frisbees.

Most stations award one ticket per round or completed activity, and a few award two tickets if the activity is more involved.

More information is available online at kaneforest.com or search @forestpreserve on social media.