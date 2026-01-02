‘Thankful she survived’: Aurora woman rescued from New Year’s Day apartment fire

(file photo) The Aurora Fire Department pulled a woman to safety in an apartment fire on Jan. 1, 2026. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

An Aurora woman trapped inside her apartment during a fire on New Year’s Day was rescued by firefighters.

The Aurora Fire Department responded shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 1 to the 300 block of Coventry Court. Upon arrival, the fire crew found smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story, eight-unit apartment building, according to a release by the fire department.

“One team located a woman trapped inside a second-floor apartment,” the fire department said in the release. “Firefighters used a ladder to reach the window, made entry, and carried her to safety. Paramedics provided care at the scene and transported her to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

A dog from the woman’s apartment was also located unharmed and safely returned to family members, according to the release.

The fire crew extinguished the flames and contained the fire to the woman’s apartment. A neighboring unit sustained water damage. Both apartments are “temporarily uninhabitable,” according to the release.

The remainder of the building remains intact, according to the release.

“This was a fast-moving incident with a confirmed victim, and our crews acted quickly to get her out and contain the fire,” Aurora Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “We’re thankful she survived, and proud of the teamwork that helped prevent this from being much worse.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the department.