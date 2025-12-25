Car crashes into Rosati’s Pizza in Batavia; 2 employees injured, building severely damaged

Police said a driver might have experienced a medical issue before crashing his car into Rosati’s Pizza in Batavia, injuring two employees and causing severe damage to the building.

The driver, a 77-year-old man in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, had just picked up a food order from the Rosati’s at 322 E. Wilson St. when the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The male alleged he had mechanical issues with the gear shifter and mistakenly put the vehicle in drive, crashing the vehicle into the front of the business. It is believed that the driver may have been experiencing a medical issue at the time of the crash,” police said, calling the findings preliminary.

Two workers inside were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver “was also transported to the hospital for medical care,” police said.

A board-up service was required to secure the building given the severity of the damage.

Police are investigating and asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department at 630-454-2500.