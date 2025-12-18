Kane State’s Attorney Mosser elected to lead state organization

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser (right) was elected to lead the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association at its winter conference in Oak Brook Dec. 5, 2025. She follows outgoing president Jodi Hoos (left) of Peoria County. (Photo provided by Jamie Mosser)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser was elected to lead the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association at its winter conference in Oak Brook Dec. 5, according to a news release.

The ISAA is a bipartisan organization of all 102 elected state’s attorneys, whose purpose is to promote the orderly administration of justice and the enforcement of the law.

“I am honored to be elected by my fellow state’s attorneys and grateful for the trust they have placed in me,” Mosser said in the release. “As the top law enforcement officials in our respective counties, our responsibility as prosecutors is to ensure the safety of the people of Illinois. I am committed to working closely with my colleagues statewide to make sure our criminal justice system remains effective and fair. ... ”I look forward to further serving the people of Illinois through this new role.”

Mosser follows outgoing president Jodi Hoos of Peoria County.

In her second term, Mosser’s work has focused on protecting vulnerable communities and supporting at-risk people by offering diversion and deferred prosecution programs, according to the release.

As president, Mosser will guide the organization’s initiatives, facilitate communication among the 102 state’s attorney’s offices and ensure that the issues affecting prosecutors are addressed collectively, the release stated.

The organization has also been involved with legislation, shaping laws related to public safety and informing lawmakers about the impact of policy proposals being considered.

“The challenges facing prosecutors today are significant, including the continued implementing the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail,” Mosser stated in the release.

“Our profession continues to evolve as we adapt to new technology that changes what crime and crime prevention looks like,” Mosser said in the release. “We also must adapt to new research that guides how we balance the prosecution of dangerous offenders with diversion and rehabilitation for those who deserve a second chance.”

During her tenure as Kane County State’s Attorney, Mosser launched several high-impact programs, including the Collaborative Diversion Program and expansion the office’s deferred prosecution programs and Problem Solving Courts, the release stated.

Mosser also launched the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit in 2022, and expanded it in 2023 to combat child exploitation and child pornography. She launched the Human Trafficking Unit this year to combat sex and labor trafficking, according to the release.

Mosser also played a key role in legislative improvements, including amendments to the SAFE-T Act. She recently helped update Illinois domestic violence laws to reduce juvenile arrests while connecting families with resources to address underlying issues, the release stated.