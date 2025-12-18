Shaw Local

Kane County Forest Preserve District to offer wellness program Saturday

Forest Preserve District of Kane County logo

Forest Preserve District of Kane County logo (Provided photo)

By Kate Santillan

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer a “Winter Solstice Mindful Movement” program for community members to end the year on a calming note.

The program will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Barbara Belding Lodge, 6N921 Illinois Route 25, St. Charles.

The program includes a heat-building practice featuring acupressure techniques, grounding postures, movement and breath work. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and props. The program will be led by wellness instructor Jennifer Falbo-Negron.

The program costs $15. Registration is required. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For information, visit kaneforest.com or the forest preserve district’s social media pages.

Kane CountyKane County Front HeadlinesSt. Charles