Kane County Forest Preserve District to offer wellness program Saturday

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer a “Winter Solstice Mindful Movement” program for community members to end the year on a calming note.

The program will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Barbara Belding Lodge, 6N921 Illinois Route 25, St. Charles.

The program includes a heat-building practice featuring acupressure techniques, grounding postures, movement and breath work. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and props. The program will be led by wellness instructor Jennifer Falbo-Negron.

The program costs $15. Registration is required. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For information, visit kaneforest.com or the forest preserve district’s social media pages.