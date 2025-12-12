Police training exercise Friday at former Charlestowne Mall

A group training involving multiple law enforcement agencies takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the former Charlestowne Mall site at 3700 E. Main St.

The training exercises will take place on the north and east sides of the mall and won’t affect nearby businesses, though the public is asked to avoid the immediate area.

The training simulation could involve increased emergency activity, loud noises, simulated injuries, drones and an increased presence of emergency vehicles and a medical helicopter, authorities said in a news release.

They emphasized the training is only an exercise, and there is no danger to the public.