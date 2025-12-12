Batavia opens warming center in response to extreme weather

In response to a hazardous weather advisory with excessive cold, the city of Batavia opened a temporary warming center from 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, Dec. 12, through 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, at the police station, 100 N. Island Ave., officials announced in a news release.

This is the second time this month that Batavia opened a warming center during extreme cold.

Wind chill temperatures will dip below zero during this period, which can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The temporary warming center will be open for the benefit of the elderly, families with small children and other vulnerable residents, the release stated.

The city will not be able to provide sleeping accommodations, dedicated hygiene or washing facilities or refrigerators for food storage. Those who come to the warming center should check in using the phone in the vestibule, according to the release.

Extreme cold weather conditions can be very dangerous. Especially at risk are the elderly, infants and young children, people with disabilities and persons taking medication for chronic health conditions.

City officials urge residents to use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves, according to the release.

Residents with at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives should check on them periodically.

Anyone with specific questions about the warming center should call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.