Batavia Interfaith Peace Vigil seeks to build understanding, heal divisions

“Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me,” can be more than just a song.

It can be the start of a movement.

Batavia therapist Melissa Hill was inspired to do something about the divisions in society, as evidenced by clients coming to her with anger issues since January.

“And not just at their neighbor or someone who cut them off in traffic,” Hill said. “Mothers and daughters have ultimatums on what they can and cannot talk about. ‘I can’t help you that she voted for Trump.’ ... I was moved by my own anger and despair. I kept asking, ‘What is the next right step?’”

Well, the first step is at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23 at Shannon Hall at the Batavia Park District, 14 N. Van Buren St., for the Batavia Interfaith Peace Vigil.

Calling it an evening of prayer, reflection and hope, speakers from eight faith traditions will share their favorite Bible passages and give a three-minute message.

They will be from the United Methodist Church, Logan Street Missionary Baptist Church, Evangelical Covenant Church, Bethany Lutheran Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, the Congregational Church, Unity of Fox Valley – all in Batavia – and three daughters of the rabbi from Congregation Kneseth Israel in Elgin.

Hill said she expects about 150 people from across the area.

There will be music and moments of reflection.

Afterward, participants will make a candlelight procession to the nearby Peace Bridge for prayers and then they will disband, Hill said.

But it’s not supposed to end there.

“This will be a spiritual journey. My goal – the most important aspect – is the reflection part and connecting with whatever you believe and having a ripple effect. I want us to practice the golden rule with those we have differences,” Hill said.

“The vigil is planting a seed. But the vigil without the journey is just another event,” Hill said. “But the vigil – with the journey – becomes a movement that would be one that transforms how we show up for one another.”

More information is available via email to office@bethanybatavia.org.