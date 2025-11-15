Objections filed against 3 Kane Republicans’ petitions

Aurora Township GOP Chairman Danny Souri (left) and Kane County GOP Chairman Andro Lerario discuss challenges to the local Republican Party at a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 1 in St. Charles. An objection was filed against Souri's nominating petition for committeeperson in the March 17, 2026 primary, alleging he lacks enough signatures to be on the ballot. (Brenda Schory)

The Kane County Clerk’s Office received three objections to nominating petitions for Republican candidates for precinct committeepersons in the March 17, 2026 primary, County Clerk Jack Cunningham said.

On Thursday, Steven Laker of West Dundee withdrew his candidacy entirely, so the Kane County Electoral Board will consider two objections at hearings scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The objection filings were released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

An objection was filed against the petition of Danny P. Souri, currently an appointed Aurora precinct committeeperson and chairman of the Aurora Township GOP, records show.

Lillian Perry of Aurora, a Democrat, filed the objection, stating that the minimum number of signatures required by state law is 10. And since Souri filed only eight signatures, he should not be on the ballot, Perry argued.

“I’m one of those individuals that believes in going by the book,” Perry said. “And the book (state law) says he or she needs 10 signatures and they have to be within your district. And they have to be registered voters. ... I thought it was necessary to file the complaint in order for everyone to realize we need to follow the rules. We need to be honest with all that we do.”

In October, Souri had falsely claimed to be running for lieutenant governor with Kane GOP Chairman Andro Lerario for governor in a Facebook post that has since been taken down.

In a text message, Lerario stated the false post was done to get Republicans more engaged.

Souri did not return a voicemail seeking comment about the objection to his nominating petition.

An objection was also filed against the petition of Cindy Ignoffo, currently an appointed precinct committeeperson in Dundee Township, records show.

Pamela Carr Hagerman of West Dundee, filed the objection, records show.

Hagerman is an elected GOP committeeperson, Kane GOP secretary and Ignoffo’s primary opponent. Ignoffo was appointed in another precinct, but now both she and Hagerman are in the same one, records show.

Ignoffo’s petition has 12 signatures.

Hagerman’s objection alleges that three signers are not Republicans; that three also signed Hagerman’s own petitions which were notarized before Ignoffo’s petitions; that eight signatures don’t match those on the voter registration; and signatures of three are inconsistent with the voters’ signatures on record at the clerk’s office.

Hagerman also challenged that the village was listed as “W. Dundee” in their addresses by all the signers, when it should have been written out as “West Dundee.” Hagerman calls for all Ignoffo’s signatures to be stricken and she should not be on the ballot.

“I don’t think she’s going to find anything,” Ignoffo said. “They (the signatures) are all legitimate.”

Hagerman said her complaint was just “trying to make sure everything was correctly filled out.”