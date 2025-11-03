Campton Township acquires another 113 acres of open space through Conservation Foundation

A map shows the location of the 113-acre Goldenstein East farm, recently acquired in Fall 2025 by Campton Township through a partnership with The Conservation Foundation. (Image provided by The Conservation Foundation)

The Conservation Foundation and Campton Township’s Open Space Program have partnered to protect more public open space.

In September, the Conservation Foundation transferred ownership of 113 acres known as the Goldenstein East farm to the township program.

The foundation bought the farm in 2023. The township’s Open Space Program earned $903,000 through a federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“This is the twelfth time we have helped the township acquire more open space in Campton Township since we started our partnership back in 2000,” The Conservation Foundation President and CEO Brook McDonald said in a news release. “The CTOSP is an award-winning, citizen supported land conservation program and we have always been so impressed by the elected leadership and the local public support for preserving more land.”

Campton Township Supervisor John Kupar also noted the township’s 25-plus-year relationship with the foundation, which he said has “helped the Township develop and implement the strategies to successfully win three referendums” over those years.

“This year, The Conservation Foundation helped the Township secure our third referendum for $17.2 million dollars. These funds will allow the Township to continue to grow our Open Space Program in land acquisition, site restoration and improvements,” Kupar said in the release.

The property will join more than 1,100 forest preserve and township open space acres in central Campton Township. The township is creating a north-south open space corridor to provide wildlife habitats and nature opportunities for township residents.

“Being close to nature is a key ingredient in maintaining quality of life, and these acquisitions mean that the people in Campton Township will enjoy good quality of life for generations to come,” foundation Land Protection Director Dan Lobbes said in the news release.

“Campton Township residents have been able to enjoy a wide range of open space environments including prairies, wetlands, oak savannas, forests and parks,” Kupar said. “These sites offer both active and passive recreation opportunities that the Township’s residents actively utilize.”

The Conservation Foundation and Campton Township’s Open Space Program have partnered to preserve over 600 acres in Campton. The land has been bought through grants and private donations.

Campton Township’s Open Space Program was created via a referendum in 2000. The program has preserved more than 1,600 acres of public open space in Campton Township.

The Conservation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization created to help communities preserve natural lands and clean up local rivers and streams.

For information, visit camptontownshipopenspace.com or theconservationfoundation.org.