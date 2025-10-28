Kane County sheriff urges sober driving for Halloween

Locals attend BatFest on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Batavia. The Kane County sheriff reminds people to drive sober on Halloween Friday. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Goblins and zombies, vampires and witches might scare you this Halloween on Friday, but the one thing you don’t want to be scared about is a drunk driver.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws this Halloween as children and their families are out after dark in search of candy and spooky fun, according to a news release.

The initiative is reinforced by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” campaign, spotlighting safe driving and highway safety across Illinois.

Those planning to partake in Halloween festivities should also plan to have a safe, sober ride home, as alcohol and marijuana impair ability to drive safely. It’s crucial to plan how you’ll get home before you head out, whether you’ve been drinking or using any substance, the release states.

Planning ahead, driving sober and buckling up will help keep you and others safe. Other tips on keeping roads safe this Halloween:

Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving, so have a sober friend walk you home.

Always wear your seatbelt.

If you see an impaired driver, contact local law enforcement as soon as it’s safe to do so.

If you see someone who is impaired and about to drive, take their keys and help them find a safe way home.

IDOT administers federal highway safety grants for “It’s Not A Game,” “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” campaigns, along with increased traffic enforcement.