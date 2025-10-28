Judson University debuts live-work architecture center

Glunz Hall, a hybrid live-work residence and design studio in Elgin for Judson University’s master's of architecture program, opened in October 2025. Its lobby is shown. (Photo provided by Judson University)

The Future Architect Fund, in partnership with Elgin’s Judson University, has celebrated the grand opening recently of Glunz Hall, a hybrid live-work residence and design studio for the university’s master of architecture program.

The Future Architect Fund is a nonprofit that supports the next generation of architects.

Studio Vertez, a local architecture firm, redesigned the former mid-century bank building, at 28 N. Grove Ave. in downtown Elgin, creating an environment where graduate architecture students can live, work and learn, blending historic preservation with forward-thinking design, a news release said.

“It’s hard to imagine a more fitting place to immerse oneself in the study of architecture than this historic building at the heart of an architecturally rich city like Elgin,” Benjamin Glunz, founder of the Future Architect Fund, said in the release.

“Our vision is to provide graduate students with a bridge from the study of architecture to full immersion in real world practice within their local community,” Glunz said in the release.

Officials from Judson University, Elgin and the Future Architect Fund celebrated a ribbon cutting Oct. 23, 2025 for the new Glunz Hall, a new live/work center for master of architecture students at 28 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Participants are Alfredo Munoz (left), Gene Crume, James Glunz, Connie Glunz, Valerie Glunz, Walter Glunz Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain, Cherise Glunz and Benjamin Glunz. (Axiom Media Group)

The group coordinated the project, with donated design services, a discounted property acquisition and in-kind contributions from building product partners to create Glunz Hall, the release stated.

The $4.2 million project took 3½ years to complete, officials stated via email.

That amount includes the $200,000 purchase price, $400,000 from the downtown Elgin tax increment-financing district, or TIF, and $85,000 from a city of Elgin sprinkler grant.

All the costs were funded outside Judson University’s operating budget, the email stated.

Glunz Hall is “for architects, by architects,” serving as a physical and symbolic investment in the profession, according to the release.

The building includes 13 apartments able to house about 40 students, alongside the Glunz Studio for Architecture and Urbanism, a collaborative design space for graduate architecture students to further their education in a simulated real-world setting.

The Glunz Studio is on the ground floor of Glunz Hall and the rental costs will be included in the architecture students’ room and board fees, officials stated in an email.

In-kind donations came from various building industries, such as Behr Paint Company, DuPont Corian, Delta Faucet, FreeAxez, Homasote, Kräus, Trim-Tex, Visual Comfort & Co., Studio Vertex and Anguleris.

Each material and product functions as a hands-on learning tool for student residents, making Glunz Hall a true living lab for building material science, according to the release.

More information about the Future Architect Fund is available online at www.futurearchitectfund.org.

More information about Judson University is available online at www.judsonu.edu.