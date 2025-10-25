Convicted St. Charles driving teacher remains in Hungarian custody

St. Charles driving instructor Paul Bocska – convicted in absentia of 16 felony sexual assault charges when he didn’t attend his own trial – continues to be in police custody in Hungary with extradition efforts ongoing, court records show.

At a status hearing Wednesday, Kane County Circuit Judge David Kliment continued the case to Dec. 10.

In May, Bocska’s attorney, Liam Dixon, filed court papers asking for a new trial for his client. Dixon’s filing stated that Bocska couldn’t come to court because of medical procedures, but did not provide proof before the trial on April 21 and 22, 2025.

Bocska provided a medical report May 3, 2025, which needed translation from Hungarian, that showed he was treated for colon cancer, according to the filing.

“It was error for the court to proceed in absentia,” Dixon’s filing had stated. “The Defendant was not proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Dixon’s request is still pending, records show.

Assistant state’s attorneys Matthew Rodgers and Amanda Busljeta stated in court that on multiple occasions in April and May of 2021, Bocska, now 59, sexually abused the victim, according to an April 2025 news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The courage of this victim stands in stark contrast to the cowardice of Mr. Bocska,” Rodgers stated in the release.

Bocska had posted $5,000 bail, or 10% of the $50,000 bond that was set, which was before the no-cash bail system went into effect in Illinois in September 2023.

The U.S. has an extradition treaty with Hungary, according to the U.S. State Department.

“Once the extradition request is submitted to the foreign government, the United States does not control the pace of the proceedings,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice website about extradition.

“[T]the extradition case is handled by the foreign authorities in the foreign courts. Even if there are no immediate legal impediments to extradition, it may take many months or even many years for the extradition request to be heard by the courts and for the executive authority to make a surrender decision,” according to the website.

The treaty with Hungary states that if a person’s offense is punishable under the laws of both countries by a prison term of at least one year, that person can be extradited.

According to Hungary’s criminal code, a conviction on a charge of sexual violence could lead to three years in prison.