Convicted St. Charles driving instructor held in Hungary while state seeks extradition

A St. Charles driving instructor, convicted in absentia of 16 felony sexual assault charges when he didn’t attend his own trial, is in custody in Hungary with the U.S. attempting to extradite him, according to court records.

A jury convicted Paul Bocska, 58, of the 2000 block of Marlowe Boulevard, St. Charles, of four counts of criminal sexual assault and 12 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse April 22.

Bocska’s attorney, Liam Dixon, filed court papers May 20 seeking a new trial, stating his client provided medical proof in a May 3 email that he has colon cancer – which was the reason he did not attend his trial.

“It was an error for the court to proceed in absentia,” according to Dixon’s filing.

He asked Judge David Kliment to reconsider his ruling or grant Bocska a new trial.

The case is scheduled for a hearing July 9.

Kliment issued an arrest warrant for Bocska when he failed to show up for his trial on April 17. The trial proceeded on April 21 without Bocska.

Part of the warning judges give defendants is, if they don’t show up for trial, they can be tried “in absentia,” which is Latin for “in the absence of.”

“On April 10, 2025, the Defendant sent an email stating he cannot attend his scheduled court dates due to medical procedure reasons,” according to Dixon’s filing. “Defense council notified the court of this information, however, the Defendant did not provide medical proof to the defense prior to the April 17, 2025 court date as requested.”

In a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney, prosecutors Matthew Rodgers and Amanda Busljeta stated in court that on multiple occasions in April and May of 2021, Bocska sexually abused the victim, and that they knew each other because he was the driving instructor.

The most serious of the convictions Bocska faces are eight Class 1 felonies – the four counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse – punishable by four to 15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

The other eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse are lesser felonies, Class 2, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Both Class 1 and 2 felonies can also be sentenced up to 48 months of probation.

Bocska had been released from custody after posting a $4,500 bond.

According to the Department of Justice website, Hungary is among the countries covered by prison transfer treaties.

The Department of Justice, the Consulate General of Hungary in Chicago, the State’s Attorney’s Office and the St. Charles police did not immediately respond to requests to confirm whether Bocska is being extradited to the U.S.