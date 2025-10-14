Lumenaura lights up downtown Aurora

Silhouettes are on display at "Particles of You," one of the installations on display Oct. 10, 2025 as part of Lumenaura in downtown Aurora. (Claire O'Brien)

Lumenaura, billed as an interactive light and sound experience in downtown Aurora, kicked off its second year Friday evening, with a variety of light and sound attractions open for the public to explore.

[ See more photos from Lumenaura ]

The Lumenaura festival weekend included live music. The special light art installations will be on display through Oct. 26, and there will also be scheduled public programming Oct. 17 and 18.

Urban art and design studio Monochronicle curated Lumenaura. There are 17 art installations in this year’s experience, according to the Lumenaura website.

For more Lumenaura details, visit experiencelumenaura.com.