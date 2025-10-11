St. Charles library to host paleontologist on prehistoric Midwest life

While there were no Tyrannosaurus rex in prehistoric times in the Midwest, geologist and Paleontologist Jason Rehorst will discuss how the Earth's changed in the midwest in the last 4.6 billion years in a free program at the St. Charles Public Library. (Field Museum, Harris Learning Connection )

The St. Charles Public Library will host geologist and paleontologist Jason Rehorst on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, One S. Sixth St., St. Charles.

Rehorst will discuss the Earth’s changes over the last 4.6 billion years, and show how rocks tell the story of prehistoric organisms from the earliest life to the giant mammals of the Ice Age, according to a news release.

Rehorst will also share updates on recent fossil discoveries and highlight the museums where they are housed.

This program offers a unique opportunity to understand the dramatic changes that have shaped Wisconsin and Illinois in the Midwest over the past 4.6 billion years.

Rehorst, a Wisconsin geologist and paleontologist, worked as a curatorial assistant in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Thomas A. Greene Geological Museum. He has curated educational exhibits throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, the release stated.

Register online at scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.