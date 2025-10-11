Aurora church to offer immigration workshop Sunday amid stepped-up ICE enforcements

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) vehicle is parked in front of an ICE processing facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview Sept. 17. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Wesley United Methodist Church will offer an “Immigration 101: Welcoming the Stranger” workshop for community members to learn about current immigration issues.

The free workshop will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the church, 14 N. May St., Aurora.

“Wesley UMC and our UMC Northern Illinois Conference advocacy partner present a workshop to help us understand the current issues facing our immigrant neighbors – and give us some ideas of how we can support and help provide for neighbors in need!” Wesley United Methodist Church’s lead pastor, the Rev. Tammy Scott, said in a news release.

The workshop features a panel discussing immigration facts and myths, organizations supporting immigrants and ways to help. Attendees also will be able to ask questions. The panelists include Aurora Rapid Response Team, Exodus World Service, World Relief and Justice for Our Neighbors. Refreshments will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For information, call 630-896-1033 or visit wesleyumcaurora.org.