Geneva to begin fall leaf pickup in October

Geneva will begin its curbside leaf collection program later this month and throughout November, followed by bag pickup in December – or residents can leave the leaves alone as a natural mulch. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Geneva will begin its curbside leaf collection program later this month and throughout November, followed by bag pickup in December – or residents can leave the leaves alone as a natural mulch, officials announced in a news release.

The city’s contractor, Kramer Tree Specialists, will complete three collection cycles in each of three leaf pickup zones this fall. A zone map, schedule and full program details are available online at www.geneva.il.us.

Each zone pickup takes several days to complete.

Residents can track the contractor’s progress on the city’s curbside leaf map, which will be updated weekday mornings. People are encouraged to check the city’s website frequently for any schedule changes.

The schedule is subject to change in case of inclement weather, leaf volume or equipment failure, the release stated.

Residents should rake their leaves to the parkway parallel to the street and about 12 inches behind the curb or edge of the pavement by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled week.

Raking leaves into the street or off the curb or into the gutter can clog storm sewers, which can result in street flooding.

Leaves placed on the parkway after the crews have passed will not be collected until the next scheduled date, according to the release.

After the curbside pickup concludes, residents can use the city’s leaf bag collection program. The city’s waste hauler, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, will pick up the leaf bags, with the final pickup during the week of Dec. 22.

Leaves should be placed in brown yard waste bags. Waste stickers are not required, but bags must only contain leaves – no yard waste, mulch or grass clippings mixed with leaves will be accepted.

Bags should be set outside with the garbage on residents’ refuse collection day.

Another option is for residents to mulch or keep their leaves as a natural resource, according to the city’s website.

Leaves are a free, carbon-rich fertilizer for lawns and planting beds that can also serve as a winter habitat for insects and animals.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, leaves create a natural mulch that helps to suppress weeds while fertilizing the soil as it breaks down. The leaves also serve as a habitat for wildlife that overwinter in the fallen leaves.

As the leaves decay, they add organic matter back into the soil, which lessens the need for fertilizer, according to the USDA. The more leaves are left, the more food is provided for these micro-organisms, which make soil healthier and plants grow stronger. Micro-organisms are the life of soil and they need food and nutrients all the time.

Questions about leaf pickup can be directed to Geneva Public Works at 630-232-1501.