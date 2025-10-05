Men’s barbershop opens in Geneva

Men's barbershop Hammer and Nails owner Alpesh Jayswal cuts a ribbon, held by his nephew, Shay Patel, and Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns at a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 2, 2025, at 110 Commons Drive, Geneva, with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Hammer and Nails.

Owner Alpesh Jayswal cut the ribbon, held by his nephew, Shay Patel, and Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns.

They were joined by chamber staff, ambassadors, and Hammer and Nails staff who celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting Oct. 2.

Hammer and Nails, 110 Commons Drive, Geneva, is a premier men’s barbershop which provides grooming experiences in a relaxed environment.

For information, visit hammerandnailsgrooming.com/location/geneva-il/.