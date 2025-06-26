Tie vote kills strip club’s hope for liquor license from Kane County commission

The Kane County Liquor Commission on Wednesday denied Blackjack’s Gentlemen’s Club’s application for a liquor license in a 2-2 tie vote, which is a denial because there was no majority vote.

The strip club, at 7N657 Illinois Route 25 in St. Charles Township, has been operating without a liquor license since 2012.

Board members Dale Berman, D-North Aurora, and Clifford Surges, R-Gilberts both voted no. Chris Kious, D-Algonquin, and Michael Linder, D-St. Charles both voted yes.

Assistant State’s Attorney Donald O’Brien said the request fails without a majority vote.

Board Chair Corinne Pierog recused herself and left the room, not voting to break the tie because she accepted a campaign contribution last year from businesses tied to the club’s owners.

Blackjack’s attorney Brittney Pedersen said she was not aware of what happened with previous owners and the loss of its liquor license 13 years ago, but the current club is an “entirely different corporation.”

“The name Blackjack’s is how that business operates,” Pedersen said. “The name is the same, but this corporation that’s been running this has been operating at this same location, same address, with a lease that started in 2019. Now they have a new lease starting now, going to 2030. Completely different set of ownership than what was happening before 2012.”

The applicant, Ann Marie Buttitta, 81, of St. Charles, said she has been the owner of Elgin Entertainment Holdings Inc. since 2015.

“Elgin Entertainment – Blackjack’s – has been operating at its location ... since 1996, we’ve been there,” Buttitta said.

“I am applying for a liquor license, seeking the board’s approval. Currently the club operates as an 18-and-older club with adult entertainment,” Buttitta said. “We plan to operate as a club 21-and-older in compliance with the local law, so that full nudity would be eliminated.”

Kane County’s ordinance does not allow for full nudity for an establishment if it has a liquor license.

Linder said if they approved the liquor license “the dancers will have to wear more – not a lot more – but they would have to cover up more.”

“It’s not like granting this license is going to make them not have dancers,” Linder said.

Responding to a public comment about her age and questioning whether she would be working in the club, Buttitta said, “Being a grandmother does not mean I can’t work.”

“I’m perfectly capable of working and I have been in the club,” Buttitta said.

The club currently employs 13 people but would increase that to 28 to 30 people if the license were granted, Buttitta said, because of the need for bartenders, waiters and more security.

“I have been in the hospitality business for 29 years,” Buttitta said. “I’ve been working since I’m 11. Paid taxes for the first time when I was 12. My staff and I know how to safely and responsibly operate our club.”

Berman spoke strongly against awarding a liquor license because of the type of business it is.

“I don’t think that their organization as it is - by lewd acts and ... partially-dressed females – is something that lends itself to a liquor license in the state of Illinois,” Berman said.

“I do see a problem with having females in some method of undress either performing or available,” Berman said. “I have a wife, four daughters, a daughter-in-law and seven granddaughters. So I don’t know if I’d like for any of my girls to be involved in that type of an exhibition or that type of performance. I don’t think it’s necessary.”

The decision of the Liquor Commission is final, as the county still has unassigned liquor licenses available, officials said.

In a separate 4-0 vote, the Commissioners approved a liquor license for a video gambling business, Cafe Parlay Kane County LLC, located at 33W624 Illinois Route 38, in Geneva Township.

Pedersen said she will speak to her clients about what next steps to take – if any.

“I am unclear on how a tie (vote) does play out,” Pedersen said. “I would make sure that was ruled on appropriately.”