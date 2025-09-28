Aurora woman honored for charity work

Michelle Curiel, an Oswego school social worker and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora, received the Rev. Margaret Ann Williams Service Award, according to a news release. (Photo provided by Allan F. Benson)

An Aurora woman recently was recognized by United Voices for Children for her community service.

Michelle Curiel, an Oswego school social worker and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora, received the Rev. Margaret Ann Williams Service Award, according to a news release.

Curiel was among multiple northern Illinois United Methodists honored for their outstanding ministry with children and youth. They were recognized by United Voices for Children, a coalition of UMC churches, agencies and individuals within the Northern Illinois Conference that advocates for and supports at-risk children, youth and their families.

Awards were presented at UVC’s 2025 Focus: Youth Mental Health on Sept. 18.

At Wesley, Curiel recruited older adults to cook dinner for Wednesday night gatherings and summer Art and Soul Camps for six years. Curiel also provided activities at Blackhawk Park on Thursdays when the Northern Illinois Food Bank handed out free lunches.

The Rev. Wendy Hardin Hermann, superintendent for the Prairie Central District, presented the awards. They recognized leaders in advocacy, therapy, youth ministry, education and social work. Honorees’ work spans from advancing racial and immigration justice to providing behavioral health care, early childhood development and support for at-risk youth and families.

Registered nurse Joanne Rae, also waas honored. She who works with kids at the Lake Villa-based Allendale Association which provides residential treatment for youth who have experienced severe trauma.

Bishop Jesse R. DeWitt Child Advocate Award winners were:

U.S. Rep. Delia Catalina Ramirez, D-Chicago, the first Latina United Methodist and first Latina from the Midwest elected to Congress.

Lisa Rogers, longtime Elmhurst First UMC youth director

The Katherine B. Greene Child Worker Award Recipients were: