St. Charles North volleyball gets 10th straight win: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

By Joel Boenitz

Girls volleyball

St. Charles North d. Batavia 25-18, 25-18

The North Stars (15-2 overall, 3-0 DuKane) won their 10th consecutive contest and 14th consecutive conference game with their victory over Batavia (9-11, 2-1).

Geneva d. Lake Park 25-13, 25-20

The Vikings (10-13, 2-1) are winners of two straight conference games after taking down the Lancers.

Burlington Central d. Dundee Crown 25-22, 25-10

Haidyn Schatz had seven kills and 11 digs, Makenna Manganiello had 10 assists, five digs and an ace, and Peyton Strout had three kills to lead the Rockets (10-5, 4-5 Fox Valley).

Wheaton North d. St. Charles East 25-27, 25-21, 25-14

Kaylee McInnis had 15 kills and Frankie Fevold had 10 digs, but the Saints (5-7, 1-2 DuKane) saw their three-game winning streak snap with a loss to the Falcons.

Rochelle d. Kaneland 17-25, 25-17, 23-25

The Knights (5-15, 1-1 Interstate) fell in three-set thriller to the Hubs.

Yorkville Christian d. Rosary 20-25, 25-21, 25-12

The Royals (1-14, 0-3 GCAC) remained winless in conference play after the loss.

Boys soccer

St. Charles North 3, Batavia 0

The North Stars (5-3-2, 2-0-1 DuKane) stayed undefeated in conference play with a win over the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-1).

St. Charles East 1, Wheaton North 1

The Saints (6-3-2, 1-0-2) get their second consecutive tie in conference play.

Lake Park 2, Geneva 1

Caleb Kelly scored the lone goal and Chase Marquardt had an assist in the loss for the Vikings (7-4-2, 0-1-1)

St. Laurence 1, Marmion 0

The Cadets (11-2-1, 2-1 Chicago Catholic) had their 13-game lossless streak snap with a loss to the Vikings.

Jacobs 2, Burlington Central 1

The Rockets fell to 5-5-1 and 1-2 in Fox Valley Conference play.

Girls flag football

Geneva 28, Glenbard South 0

The Vikings (6-6) win their sixth straight game with the program’s first ever shutout

Joel is a sports reporter for the Kane County Chronicle. Formerly from St. Charles, Missouri, he has served as an assistant sports editor and beat reporter for the Columbia Missourian in Columbia, Missouri.