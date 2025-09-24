Kane County e-bike operators, cyclists should know these rules of the road

E-bikes like this one are defined as regular bicycles with pedals but with a battery assist. (Timothy Walker)

As e-bikes and motor scooters become increasingly popular, state and local lawmakers and enforcement agencies are working to address safety requirements for their operators.

The Aurora Police Department, in a Sept. 22 Facebook post, outlined the state’s requirements to operate bicycles and their motorized counterparts on public roadway, breaking it down into categories.

There are three classifications of e-bikes. Class 1 e-bikes offer motor assist only while pedaling, while Class 2 e-bikes have a throttle and do not require pedaling. Both have a max speed of about 20 mph.

Class 3 e-bikes only assist while pedaling but have a stronger motor, which can reach speeds of up to 28 mph.

Per state law, there are no age restrictions for Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, but Class 3 e-bike operators must be age 16 or older.

E-bikes of each class must be operated on roadways or in bike lanes, never on sidewalks. Operators must adhere to DUI laws and have a working front light and rear reflector, as required by state law.

Aurora Police put out this chart in 2025 to help people navigate the complicated laws around e-bikes. (Graphic provided by Aurora Police Department)

Low-speed electric scooters, which have top speeds of up to 20 mph, must be operated by persons age 18 or older and adhere to DUI laws. Scooters are forbidden from sidewalks and roads with speed limits of over 35 mph.

Operating a scooter with more than one person on board is also against state law.

Riders ages 15 and older must operate regular bicycles on roadways bike lanes, while children 14 and younger can ride bicycles on sidewalks. There are no age limits for bicycles and DUI laws do not apply.

The Batavia municipal code imposes fines of up to $500 or impoundment of vehicles for up to 10 days for violators of local bicycle laws.

St. Charles officials are also considering the adoption of new local ordinances on motorized bikes and scooters that would mirror state laws and regulations.

As proposed, violators in St. Charles would be assessed a $25 fine for first offenses, with fees rising to $250 for fourth offenses and beyond. Those who receive four or more fines would be subject to a city adjudication hearing, and could be sentenced to community service in addition to the fines.

The local ordinance would allow St. Charles police to issue city citations instead of state tickets. City Council is expected to vote on the proposal in October.

Elburn opted for education over a local e-bike ordinance, noting the complicated and confusing nature of some local rules.