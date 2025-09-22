Aurora man, a previous sex offender, sent to prison for assault of minor he solicited on Snapchat

A Kane County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced.

Adolfo U. Garcia, 27, of Aurora, connected with the victim, who told him she was 16, over several months in 2024, on Snapchat, prosecutors said in a news release announcing the conviction.

He then arranged to meet her in person, provided her with alcohol and marijuana and sexually assaulting her “causing pain” and “knowing she was under the influence and unable to give consent,” according to details presented in court by Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Wilkinson, the release said.

Garcia had pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, served jail time and was released on probation as a registered sex offender, according to prosecutors and court records.

Garcia must continue to register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act and must serve at least 85% of the sentence.

“This defendant was a registered sex offender prior to this case who, despite being on sex offender probation at the time of the offense, continued to perpetrate on minors using social media,” Wilkinson said in the release. The prosecutor thanked “the victim who showed courage in coming forward, as well as the Multidisciplinary Team at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, including Investigator Tom Ruzevich and Advocate Cali Stephenson ”who helped secure this conviction to assure the defendant was held accountable for his crimes.”

Investigators believe Garcia may have solicited other victims using social media, authorities said, and asked anyone with information to reach out to Tom Ruzevich at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.

Judge Julia Yetter accepted the plea.