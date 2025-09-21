New and gently used coat drive hosted by state Sen. Don DeWitte for 4th year

State Sen. Don DeWitte is launching his fourth annual coat drive, collecting new and gently used winter jackets between Sept. 29 and Oct. 13.

Coats collected will be distributed to people in need of all ages.

“Unfortunately, the 33rd District is home to many people who will not have adequate outerwear when the temperatures drop,” DeWitte said in a news release. “As the weather turns crisp, I’m hoping people will look through their closets and donate ... to those who could really use them this fall and winter.”

Bins to collect coats through Oct. 13 will be available at the following locations:

DeWitte’s West Dundee office, 641 South 8th Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main Street, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Salvation Army of St. Charles: 1710 S. 7th Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Algonquin Village Hall, 2200 Harnish Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DeWitte said the coats collected will be distributed to Kids in Need-McHenry County, Lazarus House in St. Charles, the Elgin Wayside Center and the Salvation Army.

“All of these helpful organizations have expressed a need to provide coats to families in need, and I am glad to host an event to help replenish their supplies,” DeWitte said.

For additional information about this event, call DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245 or email Abby at amccarthy@sgop.ilga.gov.

DeWitte’s state legislative district includes parts of Kane and McHenry counties. He’s announced he won’t run for reelection next year, and multiple candidates have announced plans to run.