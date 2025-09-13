Geneva city agencies partner to prevent suicide

Geneva city, schools, park district and library are partnering during Suicide Prevention Month to promote 'You Matter' to raise awareness. (Provided by City of Geneva )

The City of Geneva, in collaboration with Geneva Community Unit School District 304, Geneva Park District, and Geneva Public Library District, launched the second annual “You Matter” campaign to raise awareness about suicide prevention this September.

The campaign highlights the impact, prevalence, and ways to prevent suicide in our community.

“This campaign shows what is possible when organizations unite for a common purpose,” Library Director Christine Lazaris said in a news release. “Together, we are sending a clear message that support is here and that every person in our community truly matters.”

Key initiatives include:

Geneva Police Department: Since 2020, the Geneva Police Department has partnered with the Association for Individual Development (AID) to provide an on-site social worker. Residents can schedule an appointment with AID social worker Allison Bader by calling 630-966-9393 or emailing abader@aidcares.org. The department’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) supports residents with mental health challenges, with 94% of officers CIT-trained.

City’s Mental Health Board: The board continues to support community mental health through funding, advocacy, and education. In 2024, the board awarded $200,000 in grants to 17 organizations serving Geneva residents. Grant applications for 2025 will open in October.

District 304: Geneva High School’s Peer Leadership Program and Students Against Destructive Decisions hosted a “Chalk Talk” event this month. Students decorated sidewalks in support of Suicide Awareness Day. Additional events are planned throughout the school year.

Park District: During September, the Geneva Park District is posting information & resources in its park kiosks related to the You Matter campaign.

Library District: The Library will offer a workshop on Sunday, Sept. 14, titled “Hope and Resilience: Suicide Prevention Training” and will share mental health resources online at www.gpld.org and within the building. Residents are encouraged to participate in the “Messages of Hope” display in the library lobby, where visitors can share a message of hope with the community and take one for themselves.

For immediate assistance, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Remember, YOU MATTER, and your community is here for you.