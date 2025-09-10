Marklund’s 13th annual Run, Walk and Roll set for Oct. 19 in Geneva

Marklund will hold its 13th annual Run, Walk and Roll 5K/1 Mile event to raise support and awareness for its services and programs.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Marklund Hyde Center, 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva.

Participants can run or walk the race, which is also wheelchair accessible. Attendees will receive a commemorative medal, and medals also will be presented to the race’s top finishers. A Party in the Park will follow at the Mill Creek red barn. Food and music is being provided after the event.

“This is more than just a race – it’s a chance to directly support Marklund’s mission to make everyday life possible for individuals with profound disabilities,” race director Danie Frank said in a news release.

Registration is required. The 5K registration is $50, while the One Mile fee is $40. Event sweatshirts are available for an extra $5 for those who register by Sept. 13. After that date, registration prices also increase 5%. Sweatshirts also will be available to buy at the race in the registration tent.

“I could not be more thrilled, and proud to see this event still going strong – due in large part of our generous families, donors, staff and community members,” Marklund Chief Development Officer Heather Graves also said in the news release. “We’re not only able to raise critical funds, but we’re able to come together and offer a true inclusive and social fundraiser.”

Marklund is also seeking volunteers to assist the 5K. The volunteers will serve as course marshals, help with set up and teardown, work the food booth and cheer for participants. Sponsorships also are available. To sponsor the event, email dfrank@marklund.org.

The Run, Walk and Roll was established in 2013 to raise awareness and support for Marklund’s services and programs. The event has raised more than $1.3 million to support Marklund adults and children with developmental disabilities.

For information or to register, visit marklund.org/5k.