St. Charles brewer hosts September charity campaign to support childhood cancer awareness

St. Charles-based 93 Octane Brewery is hosting a charity campaign all month to raise awareness for and support Cal’s Angels, an organization that supports children with cancer. (Photo provided by 93 Octane. )

St. Charles-based 93 Octane Brewery is hosting a charity campaign all month to raise awareness for and support Cal’s Angels, an organization that supports children with cancer.

The campaign will run through September, which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The brewery will offer a “Golden Pour Purpose” special draft beer. Golden Pour Purpose is a hoppy golden ale with citrus notes and smooth malt sweetness. 93 Octane Brewery will donate 50% of the beer’s proceeds to Cal’s Angels.

Cal’s Angels is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness, granting wishes, and funding pediatric cancer research.