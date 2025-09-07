Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners monthly meetings to resume Sept. 16

Shaw Local file photo –The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners will resume its monthly meetings with a presentation by The Pizzo Group founder and principal Jack Pizzo. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners will resume its monthly meetings with a presentation by The Pizzo Group founder and principal Jack Pizzo.

The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Pizzo will discuss nature restoration effort insights. The presentation also includes restoration examples.

The Pizzo Group was founded in 1988. The organization is one of the largest ecological restoration forms in the Midwest. Pizzo is an expert in natural area restoration and growing native plants. He scientifically evaluates current ecological restoration practices for native flora and fauna establishment or enhancement.

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners is a nonprofit that promotes sustainable gardening and the natural world through education and volunteerism.

For information, visit bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org or email bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com.