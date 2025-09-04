Looking for a job in Kane County? St. Charles library offers career fair

The St. Charles Public Library will partner with workNet Batavia this month to host its second annual career fair featuring local employers looking for new hires.

The fair will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Attendees can connect with 25 employers hiring various jobs. Employers also may offer on-the-spot hiring.

Businesses featured at the fair include the Association for Individual Development; AutonomyWorks; Batavia Container, Inc.; Business and Career Services; Eagle Flexible Packaging; Edustaff/Community Unit School District 300; Elgin Community College; Fortrex; FVSRA; Goodwill of Greater Chicago; Hotel Baker; Illinois Tollway; John B. Sanfilippo and Son, Inc.; Marklund; Mutual Ground Inc.; Oberweis Dairy; Smithfield Foods; St. Charles Park District; St. Charles Public Library District; St. Charles School District 303; UMOS - North Illinois; Versiti Blood Center; Von Maur; Waubonsee Community College; and Wedi Corporation. Registration is required to attend.

To register, visit scpld.libnet.info/event.

For information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.